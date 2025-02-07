Valerie LakePrevious Director of Production
Valerie Lake worked at Alaska Public Media from 2017 to 2025. She was the managing producer for Indie Alaska, director for Alaska Insight, and led the video production team. Valerie Lake has previously gone by the names, Valerie Lloyd and Valerie Kern.
Wrestling is more than just a sport for young people living in many parts of rural Alaska.
Alaska Insight host, Lori Townsend, is joined by Alaska Public Media reporters Liz Ruskin and Eric Stone to discuss the results and implications of Alaska’s 2024 election.
Host Lori Townsend and her guests discuss arguments for and against keeping Alaska’s new election system on this Alaska Insight.
Ricky Vazquez is a proud Puerto Rican who rarely slows down. After spending almost a decade in incarcerated, he doesn't like to get bored. These days he prefers the adrenaline of the busy Saturday night rush at one of Anchorage's most beloved historic taverns.
Marion Owen is learning how to repair Kodiak's dense, ashy soil through the power of compost to grow the garden of her dreams.
Daisy Nicolas first discovered her knack for baking dog treats while caring for her beloved aging dog, Dallas. Now pet treats are her full-time job as owner of Drool Central: A Mum and Pup Barkery in Anchorage, Alaska. When Daisy realized the demands of the business were too much for her, she developed a working partnership with the Anchorage School District to employ young adults with learning and developmental disabilities.
Meg Kelley has been crafting since she was a kid learning to live with an ADHD diagnosis. Now as an adult in Anchorage, Alaska, Meg is realizing the…
On this episode of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Alaska Public Media's Legislative Reporter Eric Stone, and Anchorage Daily News Politics Reporter Iris Samuels to discuss what to expect from this year's session.
The Yup'ik village of Toksook Bay has been grappling with grief and a lack of mental health resources for young people after they finish school.