This survivor is finding healing in the Chugach Mountains | INDIE ALASKA

Alaska Public Media | By Shiri Segal
Published May 15, 2025 at 3:58 PM AKDT
This adventurer discovers healing in nature's toughest terrains across Alaska and beyond.

We follow Bryan Hamilton-Gooch, an outdoor enthusiast who climbs and explores the toughest areas of Alaska and beyond. His love for adventure often puts him in risky situations. Discover how Bryan learns to develop effective coping mechanisms and strategies to manage his mental health, while he continues to pursue the adventures he loves.
Shiri Segal
Shiri joined Alaska Public Media in January 2018.  Before joining AKPM, she worked as a News Production Assistant for Anchorage’s ABC/FOX/CW affiliate for six years.  Outside of work, she enjoys painting, metal clay jewelry, thrift shopping, hanging out with family/friends and traveling. Shiri is an avid traveler has been to a couple different places in Europe, Israel and Japan. She has also resided in a few of the aforementioned. She enjoys research on cultural topics and is learning several different languages including Japanese, Korean, Hebrew and, in addition, historical languages such as Medieval English and Latin.
