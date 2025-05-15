This survivor is finding healing in the Chugach Mountains | INDIE ALASKA
This adventurer discovers healing in nature's toughest terrains across Alaska and beyond.
We follow Bryan Hamilton-Gooch, an outdoor enthusiast who climbs and explores the toughest areas of Alaska and beyond. His love for adventure often puts him in risky situations. Discover how Bryan learns to develop effective coping mechanisms and strategies to manage his mental health, while he continues to pursue the adventures he loves.