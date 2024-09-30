Dr. Thad Woodard

-
Dr. Pamela Greenwood is a long time researcher on cognitive aging at George Mason University whose work in this area has led her to explore on how we might be able to slow down the process. On the next Line One, we will discuss her work and the book written with associate Dr. Raja Parasuaman, Nurturing the Older Mind and Brain.KSKA: Monday 8/12 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now
Many kids often drop out of sports as they feel unsuccessful. This doesn’t have to be. Dr. Woodard’s guest, Mayo Clinic Sport Psychologist Dr. Max Trenerry will discuss how to keep kids interested in sports as well as other sports psychology topics on the next Line One: Your Health Connection.KSKA: Monday 4/8 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
The number of Americans who practice yoga increased nearly 30 percent in the past four years. The latest figures shows that over 20 million Americans are now practicing, about 9 percent of U.S. adults. The top reasons to practice yoga were to improve flexibility and overall conditioning, and for stress relief. On the next Line One we will explore evidence for benefit as well as risk of the use of yoga for health benefits.KSKA: Monday 3/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
We hear a lot about knee injuries and treatment, but the shoulder is another joint that is a common cause of pain and disability. Our guest on the next Line One is an Anchorage orthopedic surgeon specializing in the treatment of shoulder disorders, Dr. Robert Gieringer. Join us to learn about common reasons for shoulder pain and their treatment options.KSKA: Monday 2/11 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
On the next Line One, Anchorage kidney disease specialist Dr. Steven Tuckerjoins us to discuss how our kidneys work and their function changes with age, their relationship to hypertension, and the causes and treatment of kidney failure. Join us with your questions and comments on kidney disease.KSKA: Monday 2/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Lung cancer is the deadliest type of cancer for both men and women. Each year, more people die of lung cancer than of breast, colon, and prostate cancers combined. Recently the incidence has begun to slowly decline in men but has remained stable in women. This week we will discuss the risk factors, symptoms and treatment of this very dangerous cancer.KSKA: Monday 1/28 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
On the next Line One, director of education for Pediatric Bioethics at Seattle Children’s Hospital, Dr. Doug Diekema joins host Dr. Woodard to ethical issues in medicine, including how to balance parental freedom, child welfare, and public health regarding mandatory school immunizations. Joins us with your questions and comments.KSKA: Monday 1/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
1 in 8 babies will be born premature and spend an extended period of time in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit or "NICU". On the next Line One, Stephanie Musselman, medical social worker at the Providence Newborn Intensive Care Unit joins host Dr. Woodard to discuss helping families cope with the stress of newborn in intensive care.KSKA: Monday 12/17 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
About a quarter of us suffer from an anxiety disorder is our lifetime. Significant anxiety in childhood or as an adult is a predictor of adult depression. On the next Line One, host Dr. Woodard and his guests discuss the origins, manifestations, consequences and treatment of anxiety disorders including panic attacks, obsessive compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress and generalized anxiety. Join us with your questions.KSKA: Monday 12/10 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Franklin Roosevelt stated “We cannot always build the future for our youth, but we can build our youth for the future.” But how do we do this? First we need information, reliable information about youth. This week on Line One, we will look at some facts about our youth in Anchorage and how two organizations are using the information to help develop youth for the future.KSKA: Monday 11/19 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm