Lung cancer is the deadliest type of cancer for both men and women. Each year, more people die of lung cancer than of breast, colon, and prostate cancers combined. Recently the incidence has begun to slowly decline in men but has remained stable in women. This week we will discuss the risk factors, symptoms and treatment of this very dangerous cancer.



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUESTS:





Marge Stoneking , Director, American Lung Association Alaska

, Director, American Lung Association Alaska Roy Olpin , Director of Providence Cancer Center

, Director of Providence Cancer Center Dr. James Blom, radiation oncologist, Providence Cancer Center

LIVE BROADCAST: January 28, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: January 28, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE:





Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Download Audio