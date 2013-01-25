Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lung Cancer

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Thad Woodard
Published January 25, 2013 at 4:00 PM AKST

Lung cancer is the deadliest type of cancer for both men and women. Each year, more people die of lung cancer than of breast, colon, and prostate cancers combined. Recently the incidence has begun to slowly decline in men but has remained stable in women. This week we will discuss the risk factors, symptoms and treatment of this very dangerous cancer.

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST :  Dr. Thad WoodardAnchorage pediatrician

GUESTS: 

LIVE BROADCAST:  January 28, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: January 28, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE:


  • Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mailRSS or podcast.

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Download Audio
Tags
News Line One
Dr. Thad Woodard
lineone (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | About Dr. Woodard
See stories by Dr. Thad Woodard