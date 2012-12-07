About a quarter of us suffer from an anxiety disorder is our lifetime. Significant anxiety in childhood or as an adult is a predictor of adult depression. On the next Line One, host Dr. Woodard and his guests discuss the origins, manifestations, consequences and treatment of anxiety disorders including panic attacks, obsessive compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress and generalized anxiety. Join us with your questions.



HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

Prentiss Pemberton , Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Bridges Counseling Connection

, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Bridges Counseling Connection Anne Marie Zack, Adult Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, The James Company, LLC

