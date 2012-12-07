Anxiety Disorders
About a quarter of us suffer from an anxiety disorder is our lifetime. Significant anxiety in childhood or as an adult is a predictor of adult depression. On the next Line One, host Dr. Woodard and his guests discuss the origins, manifestations, consequences and treatment of anxiety disorders including panic attacks, obsessive compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress and generalized anxiety. Join us with your questions.
- Anxiety and Depression Association of America
- The Child Anxiety Network
- NIMH: Anxiety Disorders
- NIMH: Joel Sherill on Anxiety Disorders in Children
- NIMH: Anxiety Disorders in Older Adults
- Anchorage Community Mental Health Centers
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUESTS:
- Prentiss Pemberton, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Bridges Counseling Connection
- Anne Marie Zack, Adult Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, The James Company, LLC
LIVE BROADCAST: December 10, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: December 10, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
