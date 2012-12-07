Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anxiety Disorders

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Thad Woodard
Published December 7, 2012 at 4:00 PM AKST

About a quarter of us suffer from an anxiety disorder is our lifetime. Significant anxiety in childhood or as an adult is a predictor of adult depression. On the next Line One, host Dr. Woodard and his guests discuss the origins, manifestations, consequences and treatment of anxiety disorders including panic attacks, obsessive compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress and generalized anxiety. Join us with your questions.

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUESTS:

LIVE BROADCAST:  December 10, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: December 10, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

