Nurturing Anchorage Youths

Franklin Roosevelt stated “We cannot always build the future for our youth, but we can build our youth for the future.” But how do we do this? First we need information, reliable information about youth. Monday on Line One Dr. Thad Woodard, co-host Prentiss Pemberton and their guests will look at some facts about our youth in Anchorage and how two organizations are using the information to help develop youth for the future.

PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOSTS:





Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

Anchorage pediatrician Prentiss Pemberton, Anchorage Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW)

GUESTS:



LIVE BROADCAST: November 19, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: November 19, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE:





Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Listen Now