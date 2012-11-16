Nurturing Anchorage Youths
Franklin Roosevelt stated “We cannot always build the future for our youth, but we can build our youth for the future.” But how do we do this? First we need information, reliable information about youth. Monday on Line One Dr. Thad Woodard, co-host Prentiss Pemberton and their guests will look at some facts about our youth in Anchorage and how two organizations are using the information to help develop youth for the future.
HOSTS:
- Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
- Prentiss Pemberton, Anchorage Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW)
GUESTS:
- Deborah Williams, director, Anchorage Youth and Development Coalition
- Sarah Sledge, director, Community Action, United Way of Anchorage
- Gabe Garcia, PhD, MA, MPH, Assistant Professor of Public Health in the Department of Health Sciences, Master of Public Health Program, at University of Alaska Anchorage
LIVE BROADCAST: November 19, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: November 19, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
