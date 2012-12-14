When Your Baby is in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit

1 in 8 babies will be born premature and spend an extended period of time in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit or "NICU". On the next Line One, Stephanie Musselman, medical social worker at the Providence Newborn Intensive Care Unit joins host Dr. Woodard to discuss helping families cope with the stress of newborn in intensive care.



HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

Stephanie Musselman, medical social worker at the Providence Newborn Intensive Care Unit

Dr. Jane Noonan, neonatal nurse practitioner, Providence Newborn Intensive Care Unit

LIVE BROADCAST: December 17, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: December 17, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

