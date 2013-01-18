Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Medical Ethics

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Thad Woodard
Published January 18, 2013 at 4:00 PM AKST

On the next Line One, director of education for Pediatric Bioethics at Seattle Children’s Hospital, Dr. Doug Diekema joins host Dr. Woodard to ethical issues in medicine, including how to balance parental freedom, child welfare, and public health regarding mandatory school immunizations. Joins us with your questions and comments.

HOST :  Dr. Thad WoodardAnchorage pediatrician

GUEST:  Dr.Doug Diekema,director of education for Pediatric Bioethics at Seattle Children’s Hospital

LIVE BROADCAST:  January 21, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: January 21, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

