Medical Ethics
On the next Line One, director of education for Pediatric Bioethics at Seattle Children’s Hospital, Dr. Doug Diekema joins host Dr. Woodard to ethical issues in medicine, including how to balance parental freedom, child welfare, and public health regarding mandatory school immunizations. Joins us with your questions and comments.
- Seattle Children's Hospital: Dr.Doug Diekema
- About Bioscience
- YouTube: Einstein On: Clinical Bioethics: Dr. Tia Powell
- Video Lecture: Immunization Hesitancy: A Rising Tide that Challenges the Public Health
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUEST: Dr.Doug Diekema,director of education for Pediatric Bioethics at Seattle Children’s Hospital
LIVE BROADCAST: January 21, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: January 21, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
