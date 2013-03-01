Yoga For Health: The Risks and Benefits
The number of Americans who practice yoga increased nearly 30 percent in the past four years. The latest figures shows that over 20 million Americans are now practicing, about 9 percent of U.S. adults. The top reasons to practice yoga were to improve flexibility and overall conditioning, and for stress relief. On the next Line One we will explore evidence for benefit as well as risk of the use of yoga for health benefits.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
- William Broad, New York Times Scientific Journalist , author of The Science of Yoga; the risks and the rewards and
- Margo Sorum, Anchorage yoga enthusiast
LIVE BROADCAST: March 4, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: March 4, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
