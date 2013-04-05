Many kids often drop out of sports as they feel unsuccessful. This doesn’t have to be. Dr. Woodard’s guest, Mayo Clinic Sport Psychologist Dr. Max Trenerry will discuss how to keep kids interested in sports as well as other sports psychology topics on the next Line One: Your Health Connection.



HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST: Dr. Max Trenerry, Sport Psychologist, Mayo Clinic

LIVE BROADCAST: April 8, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: April 8, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

