Sports Psychology
Many kids often drop out of sports as they feel unsuccessful. This doesn’t have to be. Dr. Woodard’s guest, Mayo Clinic Sport Psychologist Dr. Max Trenerry will discuss how to keep kids interested in sports as well as other sports psychology topics on the next Line One: Your Health Connection.
- Mayo Clinic: Dr. Max Trenerry
- Positive Coashing Alliance
- Amazon: The Double-Goal Coach: Positive Coaching Tools for Honoring the Game and Developing Winners in Sports and Life by Jim Thompson
- VIDEO Mayo Clinic: Keeping Kids in Sports
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUEST: Dr. Max Trenerry, Sport Psychologist, Mayo Clinic
LIVE BROADCAST: April 8, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: April 8, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
