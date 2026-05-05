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Gardening and farming in Alaska | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published May 5, 2026 at 11:52 AM AKDT
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Theresa Brown holds up radishes in her Fairview community garden on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.
Adam Nicely
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Alaska Public Media
Theresa Brown holds up radishes in her Fairview community garden on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

It’s spring! And for farmers and gardeners, that means it’s time to ramp up ground preparation for field and backyard crops. What should gardeners be doing right now to prepare for planting? Will Alaska farmers try any new crops this season? We'll offer practical tips for growing fresh food from your own plot of land and learn more about farms and farmer’s markets.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Brad St. Pierre, owner of Goosefoot farm and Executive Director of the Tanana Farmer's Market Association.
  • Heidi Rader, professor and director of the Alaska Tribes Extension program at UAF. She blogs about gardening at It Grows in Alaska.
  • Theresa Brown, Network Coordinator for Anchor Gardens and organic gardening coordinator for Yarducopia with the Alaska Community Action on Toxics.

RESOURCES:

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
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