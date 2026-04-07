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State and city partner to lower Anchorage crime rates | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published April 7, 2026 at 12:00 PM AKDT
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An Anchorage Police Car, covered with snow and parked at the Anchorage Police Headquarters on Elmore Road in Anchorage, Alaska. (Photo by Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)
An Anchorage Police Car, covered with snow and parked at the Anchorage Police Headquarters on Elmore Road in Anchorage, Alaska. (Photo by Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

Crime rates in Anchorage are higher than other communities in the state. What are the factors that contribute to these numbers and could a new public safety partnership between the city and state help make Anchorage safer? City and state officials join Talk of Alaska to discuss the vision for how new training and coordination could help.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Eva Gardner, Anchorage Municipal Attorney
  • Sean Case, Anchorage Police Department Chief
  • John Skidmore, Attorney with the Department of Law

RESOURCES:

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
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