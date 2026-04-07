State and city partner to lower Anchorage crime rates | Talk of Alaska

Crime rates in Anchorage are higher than other communities in the state. What are the factors that contribute to these numbers and could a new public safety partnership between the city and state help make Anchorage safer? City and state officials join Talk of Alaska to discuss the vision for how new training and coordination could help.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Eva Gardner, Anchorage Municipal Attorney

Sean Case, Anchorage Police Department Chief

John Skidmore, Attorney with the Department of Law

RESOURCES:

