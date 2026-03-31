Alaska Literary Field Guide | Talk of Alaska

Alaskans are smart, resourceful and creative. That’s on display in a new book called "Alaska Literary Field Guide" which weaves together art, poetry, personal reflections and natural history. Bears, glaciers, lichens, loons and more are highlighted by some of the state’s most masterful writers and artists. This Talk of Alaska explores Alaska’s literary landscape.

You can also join "Alaska Literary Field Guide" writers and editors Nancy Lord and Marybeth Holleman for their book launch at the Anchorage Museum, beginning at 6:30 p.m., on Friday, April 3.

There will be additional book signings and presentation events across the state including:



Fairbanks: Solstice Books on April 3

Solstice Books on April 3 Seward: Seward Poetry Festival on April 24-26

Seward Poetry Festival on April 24-26 Anchorage: Title Wave Books on May 2

Title Wave Books on May 2 Homer: Homer Library on June 2

Homer Library on June 2 Soldotna: River City Books on June 4

River City Books on June 4 Juneau: Hearthside Books & Toys on June 5

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Shaelene Grace Moler, writer, poet, editor, storyteller and photographer

Marybeth Holleman, writer, editor and author of several books and numerous science articles

Nancy Lord, former state writer laureate, editor, author and currently teaching science writing for John Hopkins University

RESOURCES:

