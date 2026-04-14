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Birding in Alaska | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published April 14, 2026 at 11:46 AM AKDT
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Image of birding book on plover species
John Pearce
John Pearce's birding book from the 1980s and 1990s.

It’s spring and bird song is everywhere. Alaska is a birder’s paradise. With an abundance of different types migrating through and vast amounts of pristine habitat, bird lovers eagerly visit areas across our state to experience the sights and songs of birds. What inspires people to travel for bird watching and what should we know about the importance of birds to local ecosystems? Birding enthusiasts join us for the next Talk of Alaska

HOST: Lori Townsend

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Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
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