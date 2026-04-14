Birding in Alaska | Talk of Alaska

It’s spring and bird song is everywhere. Alaska is a birder’s paradise. With an abundance of different types migrating through and vast amounts of pristine habitat, bird lovers eagerly visit areas across our state to experience the sights and songs of birds. What inspires people to travel for bird watching and what should we know about the importance of birds to local ecosystems? Birding enthusiasts join us for the next Talk of Alaska

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Gary Lyon, Kachemak Bay Birders and COASST volunteer

Mary Glaves, Yakutat Tern Festival coordinator

John Pearce, retired program manager for marine and terrestrial ecosystems research at the USGS Alaska Science Center

RESOURCES:

