Birding in Alaska | Talk of Alaska
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It’s spring and bird song is everywhere. Alaska is a birder’s paradise. With an abundance of different types migrating through and vast amounts of pristine habitat, bird lovers eagerly visit areas across our state to experience the sights and songs of birds. What inspires people to travel for bird watching and what should we know about the importance of birds to local ecosystems? Birding enthusiasts join us for the next Talk of Alaska
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Gary Lyon, Kachemak Bay Birders and COASST volunteer
- Mary Glaves, Yakutat Tern Festival coordinator
- John Pearce, retired program manager for marine and terrestrial ecosystems research at the USGS Alaska Science Center
RESOURCES:
- List of Alaska's bird festivals
- About eBird
- Identify bird songs and calls
- American Bird Conservancy
- Alaska Songbird Institute resources for Interior's new birders
- Friends of Creamer's Field programs and events
- Yakutat Tern Festival schedule
- A juvenile shorebird tagged in Alaska flew nonstop for 11 days and arrived in Tasmania
- A guide to 200 birding hotspots throughout Southeast Alaska