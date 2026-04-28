Rising fuel prices and the effect on rural economies | Talk of Alaska

The standoff between the U.S. and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz may seem far removed from Alaska energy supplies, but for many northern coastal communities’ Asian fuel deliveries are critical. Rural residents now face price hikes and possible supply limitations. How are community leaders working to secure adequate supplies and limit local economic pain? Energy and policy experts join us on Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Wesley Early

GUESTS:



Nils Andreassen, Alaska Municipal League executive director

Kevin Berry, University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Economics and Public Policy professor/chair

RESOURCES:

