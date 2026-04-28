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Talk of Alaska

Rising fuel prices and the effect on rural economies | Talk of Alaska

By Wesley Early
Published April 28, 2026 at 12:02 PM AKDT
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Kotzebue fuel prices on April 27, 2026. (Photo by Desiree Hagen)
Kotzebue fuel prices on April 27, 2026. (Photo by Desiree Hagen)

The standoff between the U.S. and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz may seem far removed from Alaska energy supplies, but for many northern coastal communities’ Asian fuel deliveries are critical. Rural residents now face price hikes and possible supply limitations. How are community leaders working to secure adequate supplies and limit local economic pain? Energy and policy experts join us on Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Wesley Early

GUESTS:

  • Nils Andreassen, Alaska Municipal League executive director
  • Kevin Berry, University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Economics and Public Policy professor/chair

RESOURCES:

Talk of Alaska
Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
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