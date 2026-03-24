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Diverting waste through recycling and reusing | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published March 24, 2026 at 11:49 AM AKDT
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A woman in a bright neon hoodie operates a trash truck's mechanical arm, to pick up a recycling bin
Kelly Davis collects recycling in Petersburg in September 2023. (Hannah Flor/KFSK)

Some waste is inevitable, but careful shopping, reusing and recycling can cut down on what gets tossed into landfills. Ambitious Alaskans are finding creative solutions for converting hard-to-recycle objects directly into useful products, and keeping some of the most problematic items out of the waste stream. Alaska recycling experts join Talk of Alaska to share their vision.

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Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
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