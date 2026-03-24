Diverting waste through recycling and reusing | Talk of Alaska
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Some waste is inevitable, but careful shopping, reusing and recycling can cut down on what gets tossed into landfills. Ambitious Alaskans are finding creative solutions for converting hard-to-recycle objects directly into useful products, and keeping some of the most problematic items out of the waste stream. Alaska recycling experts join Talk of Alaska to share their vision.
Guests:
- Arleigh Hitchcock, Outreach Manager for Green Star of Interior Alaska
- Nicole Baker, Executive Director and Founder of Net Your Problem
- Patrick Simpson, Owner of Alaska Plastic Recovery
Resources: