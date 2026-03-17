Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk_of_Alaska
Talk of Alaska

The current plan to build an LNG line | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published March 17, 2026 at 12:33 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cathy Giessel
Sen. Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage, speaks about Senate Bill 88, the Senate Majority's new public employee pension proposal, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon)

For decades, Alaskans have heard of burgeoning plans for building a gas pipeline from the North Slope and for decades, those plans have fizzled out. But with a private developer at the helm and support from the president, will this latest iteration be different? Is it enough to entice investors to pony up billions to build it? And would the state make any money on it? Alaska Lawmakers join Talk of Alaska to discuss the current proposal and their thoughts about whether or not this plan is viable.

Guests:

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend
Latest Episodes