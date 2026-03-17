The current plan to build an LNG line | Talk of Alaska

For decades, Alaskans have heard of burgeoning plans for building a gas pipeline from the North Slope and for decades, those plans have fizzled out. But with a private developer at the helm and support from the president, will this latest iteration be different? Is it enough to entice investors to pony up billions to build it? And would the state make any money on it? Alaska Lawmakers join Talk of Alaska to discuss the current proposal and their thoughts about whether or not this plan is viable.

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