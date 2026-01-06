Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Talk of Alaska

John McPhee and Coming into the Country | Talk of Alaska Rewind

By Lori Townsend
Published January 6, 2026 at 1:51 PM AKST
John McPhee with chum salmon on the Salmon River in Alaska. (Photo: Pat Pourchot, U.S. Dept. of Interior)
U.S. Dept. of Interior
John McPhee with chum salmon on the Salmon River in Alaska.

John McPhee’s 1977 book Coming into the Country inspired young people to visit Alaska and many stayed. More recently, one of McPhee’s former students followed his path around the state, and was featured on Talk of Alaska. On this Talk of Alaska, we revisit Lori Townsend's 2017 conversation with McPhee about his book and his travels. Join us for a walk down memory lane on this very special Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • John McPhee - Journalist and author of Coming into the Country

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
