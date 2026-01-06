John McPhee’s 1977 book Coming into the Country inspired young people to visit Alaska and many stayed. More recently, one of McPhee’s former students followed his path around the state, and was featured on Talk of Alaska. On this Talk of Alaska, we revisit Lori Townsend's 2017 conversation with McPhee about his book and his travels. Join us for a walk down memory lane on this very special Talk of Alaska.

John McPhee and Coming into the Country | Talk of Alaska Rewind On this Talk of Alaska, we revisit Lori Townsend's 2017 conversation with John McPhee about his book and his travels. Listen • 56:00

HOST: Lori Townsend

John McPhee - Journalist and author of Coming into the Country

