Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk_of_Alaska
Talk of Alaska

Today's travel possibilities | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published March 10, 2026 at 12:12 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
An Alaska Airlines flight comes in for a landing at the Juneau International Airport.
An Alaska Airlines flight comes in for a landing at the Juneau International Airport. (Heather Bryant/KTOO)

It’s been a challenging winter for many Alaskans. Long stretches of below zero temps, lots of snow in some parts of the state, little cover in other areas. This is a great time of year to take or plan a dream trip. What do you need to know about traveling out of the country right now? And if you decide to stick closer to home, what trips should you consider right here in Alaska? As spring gets closer, experts join us to detail travel possibilities today.

Host: Lori Townsend

Guests:

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend
Latest Episodes