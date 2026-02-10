Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Talk of Alaska

The need for reliable child care in Alaska | Talk of Alaska

By Wesley Early
Published February 10, 2026 at 11:46 AM AKST
Two children play in a sandbox at the Credit Union 1 child care center in Anchorage.

Finding affordable child care in Alaska is tough. Rising costs, long waitlists and staffing challenges mean families don’t have a lot of options. State and local leaders are tackling the problem from a variety of angles, but is it enough? We’ll discuss the struggles facing families and the people who watch their children on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Wesley Early

GUESTS:

  • Stephanie Berglund, CEO of thread
  • Leah Van Kirk, policy advisor, Alaska Department of Health

LINKS:

