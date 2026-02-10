The need for reliable child care in Alaska | Talk of Alaska
Ways To Subscribe
Finding affordable child care in Alaska is tough. Rising costs, long waitlists and staffing challenges mean families don’t have a lot of options. State and local leaders are tackling the problem from a variety of angles, but is it enough? We’ll discuss the struggles facing families and the people who watch their children on the next Talk of Alaska.
LISTEN:
The need for reliable child care in Alaska | Talk of Alaska
Finding affordable child care in Alaska is tough. Rising costs, long waitlists and staffing challenges mean families don’t have a lot of options. State and local leaders are tackling the problem from a variety of angles, but is it enough?
HOST: Wesley Early
GUESTS:
- Stephanie Berglund, CEO of thread
- Leah Van Kirk, policy advisor, Alaska Department of Health
LINKS: