The word subsistence is used to describe a broad range of activities on land and water that aim to help people sustain their families and traditions for living a life off the land. Indigenous people have used these practices for thousands of years.

Federal law codified priority protections for rural subsistence in 1980, but now the federal government is reviewing the subsistence management program and changes could be coming. What could that mean for life in remote communities?

Learn about the review and how you can be heard in the process.

LISTEN:

The federal review of the subsistence management system | Talk of Alaska The federal government is reconsidering the rules that have protected rural subsistence for decades. What could this mean for the future of resource access and how can you weigh in? Listen • 55:52

Public Comment Information:

Comments must be received by March 30, 2026, and can be submitted in one of the following ways:



Online: https://www.regulations.gov (search for the docket # DOI-2025-0170)

Email: subsistence@ios.doi.gov

Hard copy: submit by mail or hand delivery to:

Office of the Secretary

Senior Advisor for Alaska Affairs

4230 University Drive, Suite 300

Anchorage, AK 99508

HOST: Lori Townsend

