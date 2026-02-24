Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
The federal review of the subsistence management system | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published February 24, 2026 at 12:21 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
a subsistence fishing net
Brian Venua/
/
KDLG
Water washes over fish in a subsistence net on Kanakanak Beach.

The word subsistence is used to describe a broad range of activities on land and water that aim to help people sustain their families and traditions for living a life off the land. Indigenous people have used these practices for thousands of years.

Federal law codified priority protections for rural subsistence in 1980, but now the federal government is reviewing the subsistence management program and changes could be coming. What could that mean for life in remote communities?

Learn about the review and how you can be heard in the process.

LISTEN:

The federal review of the subsistence management system | Talk of Alaska
The federal government is reconsidering the rules that have protected rural subsistence for decades. What could this mean for the future of resource access and how can you weigh in?
Talk of Alaska by Alaska Public Media

Public Comment Information:
Comments must be received by March 30, 2026, and can be submitted in one of the following ways:

Office of the Secretary
Senior Advisor for Alaska Affairs
4230 University Drive, Suite 300
Anchorage, AK 99508

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Ben Mallott, President, Alaska Federation of Natives
  • John Sturgeon, President, Safari Club International Alaska Chapter
  • Ben Mulligan, Deputy Commissioner, State Department of Fish and Game
  • Karen Linnell, Executive Director, Athna Intertribal Resource Commission

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
