The federal review of the subsistence management system | Talk of Alaska
The word subsistence is used to describe a broad range of activities on land and water that aim to help people sustain their families and traditions for living a life off the land. Indigenous people have used these practices for thousands of years.
Federal law codified priority protections for rural subsistence in 1980, but now the federal government is reviewing the subsistence management program and changes could be coming. What could that mean for life in remote communities?
Learn about the review and how you can be heard in the process.
LISTEN:
Public Comment Information:
Comments must be received by March 30, 2026, and can be submitted in one of the following ways:
- Online: https://www.regulations.gov (search for the docket # DOI-2025-0170)
- Email: subsistence@ios.doi.gov
- Hard copy: submit by mail or hand delivery to:
Office of the Secretary
Senior Advisor for Alaska Affairs
4230 University Drive, Suite 300
Anchorage, AK 99508
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Ben Mallott, President, Alaska Federation of Natives
- John Sturgeon, President, Safari Club International Alaska Chapter
- Ben Mulligan, Deputy Commissioner, State Department of Fish and Game
- Karen Linnell, Executive Director, Athna Intertribal Resource Commission