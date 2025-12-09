Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
North to the Future | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published December 9, 2025 at 11:26 AM AKST
The cover of North to the Future features a tall mountain in the background, with spruce trees in the foreground.
Ben Weissenbach
The cover of Ben Weissenbach's book, North to the Future

Many young people have been inspired to venture to the 49th state by the book Coming into the Country, by John McPhee.

Nearly 50 years later, a student of McPhee’s followed in his footsteps and wrote about his life changing travels through Alaska’s vast wilderness. The author and Alaskans who helped him learn about the state, and how climate change is reshaping the Arctic, join us to discuss his book, North to the Future, on this Talk of Alaska.

North to the Future | Talk of Alaska
HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Ben Weissenbach - Author, North to the Future
  • Roman Dial - Professor emeritus of mathematics and ecology, Alaska Pacific University
  • Matt Nolan - Geophysicist, chief scientist, Serving Earth Science, Inc.

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
