North to the Future | Talk of Alaska

Many young people have been inspired to venture to the 49th state by the book Coming into the Country, by John McPhee.

Nearly 50 years later, a student of McPhee’s followed in his footsteps and wrote about his life changing travels through Alaska’s vast wilderness. The author and Alaskans who helped him learn about the state, and how climate change is reshaping the Arctic, join us to discuss his book, North to the Future, on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Ben Weissenbach - Author, North to the Future

- Author, Roman Dial - Professor emeritus of mathematics and ecology, Alaska Pacific University

- Professor emeritus of mathematics and ecology, Alaska Pacific University Matt Nolan - Geophysicist, chief scientist, Serving Earth Science, Inc.

