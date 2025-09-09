What will Anchorage's next 50 years look like? | Talk of Alaska
Not many American cities can boast about moose meandering along neighborhood streets or offer salmon fishing so close to downtown you could practically cast a line out the window of high rise office buildings. The state’s largest urban center is celebrating its 50th anniversary right now, but the story of Anchorage is still being written and it’s worth discussing what the city should aspire to be in the next 50 years. Anchorage at 50 and the path to the future is our discussion on this Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Mayor Suzanne LaFrance - Municipality of Anchorage
- Chief Sean Case - Anchorage Police Department
- Assembly Vice-Chair Anna Brawley - West Anchorage Assembly Member
