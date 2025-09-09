Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Talk of Alaska

What will Anchorage's next 50 years look like? | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published September 9, 2025 at 11:46 AM AKDT
The Anchorage skyline as seen on the evening of Dec. 8, 2020.

Not many American cities can boast about moose meandering along neighborhood streets or offer salmon fishing so close to downtown you could practically cast a line out the window of high rise office buildings. The state’s largest urban center is celebrating its 50th anniversary right now, but the story of Anchorage is still being written and it’s worth discussing what the city should aspire to be in the next 50 years. Anchorage at 50 and the path to the future is our discussion on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Mayor Suzanne LaFrance - Municipality of Anchorage
  • Chief Sean Case - Anchorage Police Department
  • Assembly Vice-Chair Anna Brawley - West Anchorage Assembly Member

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
