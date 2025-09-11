With federal funding gone, what's the future of public media in Alaska? | Talk of Alaska

The congressional rescission vote that ended federal support for public broadcasting will hit rural and tribal stations especially hard in the coming months and years.

Since 1967, public media has provided free educational and news programming to help all Americans access quality content. The stations hardest-hit by the cut are in communities that most need this service. How will this change Alaska’s 27 stations across the state? Station leaders join us for the next Talk of Alaska.

What questions do you have about the future of public media? Let us know in the form below:

_

LISTEN LIVE: Tuesday, September 16, from 10-11am on FM 91.1 or Alaskapublic.org

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Mollie Kabler - Executive Director, CoastAlaska

Executive Director, CoastAlaska Lauren Adams - General Manager, KUCB Radio in Unalaska

- General Manager, KUCB Radio in Unalaska Sage Smiley - News Director, KYUK Public Media

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).