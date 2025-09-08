50 years of the Municipality of Anchorage | Hometown, Alaska

The Municipality of Anchorage is turning 50-years-old, and to celebrate the occasion the Muni is hosting a series of events that showcase the city of Anchorage, and how far we've come. On this episode we hear from historian and Anchorage Daily News writer David Reamer, who will be presenting at one of the events.

Hear about the history of Anchorage's neighborhoods, what lead to creating the Municipality, and Reamer's upcoming talk "A History of Anchorage’s Older Neighborhoods: Government Hill, Mountain View, Fairview, and Spenard.”

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: David Reamer, historian

LINKS:

Municipality of Anchorage 50-year-anniversary page

Muni 50th anniversary events

David Reamer's "A History of Anchorage’s Older Neighborhoods: Government Hill, Mountain View, Fairview, and Spenard"

