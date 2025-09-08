Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Hometown, Alaska

50 years of the Municipality of Anchorage | Hometown, Alaska

By Dave Waldron
Published September 8, 2025 at 11:28 AM AKDT
1970s Anchorage boundaries.
Municipality of Anchorage
Screenshot of the Muni's historic aerial imagery map showing Anchorage in the 1970s.

The Municipality of Anchorage is turning 50-years-old, and to celebrate the occasion the Muni is hosting a series of events that showcase the city of Anchorage, and how far we've come. On this episode we hear from historian and Anchorage Daily News writer David Reamer, who will be presenting at one of the events.

Hear about the history of Anchorage's neighborhoods, what lead to creating the Municipality, and Reamer's upcoming talk "A History of Anchorage’s Older Neighborhoods: Government Hill, Mountain View, Fairview, and Spenard.”

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: David Reamer, historian

LINKS:
Municipality of Anchorage 50-year-anniversary page
Muni 50th anniversary events
David Reamer's "A History of Anchorage’s Older Neighborhoods: Government Hill, Mountain View, Fairview, and Spenard"

