Talk of Alaska

Respectful Dissent | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published October 14, 2025 at 1:34 PM AKDT
Anchorage Assembly Member Jared Goecker (left) and Assembly Chair Christopher Constant (right) in the Alaska Public Media studio on October 14, 2025.

Democracy is often loud, messy and argumentative. After all, it’s a system designed to support the right to differing values and political ideas. A healthy democracy allows for dissent and disagreement, peaceful protests, marches and campaigns that work to persuade voters to support or reject certain ideas. But currently in America, dissent too often turns to violence where people threaten harm rather than simply debating viewpoints. Why has it become dangerous to express free speech and how can we get back to more civil discourse in our nation? Two elected officials with opposing political views have found ways to work together and they share what they’ve learned, on this Talk of Alaska.

Respectful Dissent | Talk of Alaska
HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Anchorage Assembly Chair Christopher Constant - District 1, North Anchorage
  • Anchorage Assembly Member Jared Goecker - District 2, Chugiak Eagle River & JBER

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
