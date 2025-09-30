There’s no denying it anymore, fall is here. Whether you’re retreating to the warmth of the indoors or enjoying the crisp autumn air, a good book is a wonderful companion this time of year. But the dilemma is, of course, what to read? On this Talk of Alaska we discuss Alaskan authors, cozy reading recommendations, and upcoming events to celebrate the love of literature.

Reading recommendations for the colder seasons | Talk of Alaska A well-written novel can change the course of a life, a nation, the world, or just provide you some nice entertainment for an afternoon. Listen • 53:47

HOST: Madilyn Rose

GUESTS:



Kristie Nelson - Digital Services Librarian, Anchorage Public Library

- Digital Services Librarian, Anchorage Public Library Vered Mares - Owner, Writer's Block Bookstore and Cafe

