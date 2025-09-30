Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Talk of Alaska

Reading recommendations for the colder seasons | Talk of Alaska

By Madilyn Rose
Published September 30, 2025 at 12:47 PM AKDT
A patron reads the newspaper at the Loussac Library in Anchorage.
Alaska Public Media
A patron reads the newspaper at the Loussac Library in Anchorage.

There’s no denying it anymore, fall is here. Whether you’re retreating to the warmth of the indoors or enjoying the crisp autumn air, a good book is a wonderful companion this time of year. But the dilemma is, of course, what to read? On this Talk of Alaska we discuss Alaskan authors, cozy reading recommendations, and upcoming events to celebrate the love of literature.

LISTEN:

A well-written novel can change the course of a life, a nation, the world, or just provide you some nice entertainment for an afternoon.
HOST: Madilyn Rose

GUESTS:

  • Kristie Nelson - Digital Services Librarian, Anchorage Public Library
  • Vered Mares - Owner, Writer's Block Bookstore and Cafe

Talk of Alaska
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
