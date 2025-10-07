Sen. Murkowski discusses the government shutdown | Talk of Alaska

President Trump is pushing against constitutional limits to his authority. He is federalizing National Guard troops and deploying them in Democrat-led cities to quell what he says are "war ravaged" communities. The President also continues to deport thousands of noncitizens and threatens to fire federal workers rather than just furlough them during the shutdown. Can he do these things? What can Congress do if a president exceeds his authority? Sen. Lisa Murkowski has served as one of Alaska’s two U.S. Senators for the past 23 years and she joins us on this Talk of Alaska.

