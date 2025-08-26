Preventing and treating opioid use disorder | Talk of Alaska
Opioids are powerful drugs that can help people who are struggling with pain from severe injuries or illness, but the compounds are also highly addictive and the CDC says overdose is one of the leading causes of injury death for adults in the U.S. with rates quickly climbing from the early 2000s. In recent years, overdose deaths have declined in most of the country but remain high in Alaska. Why are rates still elevated here and what is being done to help people stay safe from illicit drugs? We discuss it on this Talk of Alaska.
LISTEN:
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS: The three women behind Around the Alaskan Table
- Sandy Snodgrass - Anti-opioid activist
- Michael Carson - Recovery specialist, MY House MatSu
- Dr. Sarah Spencer - Addiction medicine specialist, board certified in family and addiction medicine, Ninilchik Traditional Council
RELATED:
- MY House MatSu
- Poison in Alaska - Illicit Fentanyl in the 907
- Recovery Discussions - Lived Experience Panel - 9/4/25
- 4th Annual Walk for Recovery
- Alaska’s $14M cut from opioid lawsuit settlements to go to rehab programs
- Here’s one thing Alaska could do to reduce opioid overdose deaths
PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).