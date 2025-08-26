Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Talk of Alaska

Preventing and treating opioid use disorder | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend,
Madilyn Rose
Published August 26, 2025 at 11:56 AM AKDT
Narcan nasal sprays on a shelf in a store in Anchorage on September 20,2023. Narcan is an opioid overdose reversal drug and is now available over the counter in Alaska.
Rachel Cassandra
/
Alaska Public Media
Narcan nasal sprays on a shelf in a store in Anchorage on September 20,2023. Narcan is an opioid overdose reversal drug and is now available over the counter in Alaska.

Opioids are powerful drugs that can help people who are struggling with pain from severe injuries or illness, but the compounds are also highly addictive and the CDC says overdose is one of the leading causes of injury death for adults in the U.S. with rates quickly climbing from the early 2000s. In recent years, overdose deaths have declined in most of the country but remain high in Alaska. Why are rates still elevated here and what is being done to help people stay safe from illicit drugs? We discuss it on this Talk of Alaska.

Preventing and treating opioid use disorder | Talk of Alaska
In recent years, overdose deaths have declined in most of the country but remain high in Alaska.
HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Sandy Snodgrass - Anti-opioid activist
  • Michael Carson - Recovery specialist, MY House MatSu
  • Dr. Sarah Spencer - Addiction medicine specialist, board certified in family and addiction medicine, Ninilchik Traditional Council

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
