Preventing and treating opioid use disorder | Talk of Alaska

Opioids are powerful drugs that can help people who are struggling with pain from severe injuries or illness, but the compounds are also highly addictive and the CDC says overdose is one of the leading causes of injury death for adults in the U.S. with rates quickly climbing from the early 2000s. In recent years, overdose deaths have declined in most of the country but remain high in Alaska. Why are rates still elevated here and what is being done to help people stay safe from illicit drugs? We discuss it on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

Sandy Snodgrass - Anti-opioid activist

- Anti-opioid activist Michael Carson - Recovery specialist, MY House MatSu

- Recovery specialist, MY House MatSu Dr. Sarah Spencer - Addiction medicine specialist, board certified in family and addiction medicine, Ninilchik Traditional Council

