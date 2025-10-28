Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Talk of Alaska

Rural housing and homelessness | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published October 28, 2025 at 12:43 PM AKDT
a Bethel Winter House sign
Gabby Salgado
/
KYUK
A sign for the Bethel Winter House.

Housing for people who have been sleeping outdoors becomes more urgent as winter approaches, and as the chronic shortage of affordable housing persists across the state, new complications such as the federal government shutdown and the sudden housing crisis in the Kuskokwim region are adding pressure to plans for helping Alaskans find shelter. What are state and city leaders working on and how can people help? The ongoing need for safe, affordable housing is our discussion on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

Talk of Alaska by Alaska Public Media

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Brian Wilson - Executive Director, Alaska Coalition on Housing and Homelessness
  • Vasna Nou - Youth advocate and outreach coordinator, Alaska Coalition on Housing and Homelessness
  • Kelli Kortemeier - Executive Director, Bethel Winter Shelter

RESOURCES:

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

