Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk_of_Alaska
Talk of Alaska

Typhoon Halong recovery efforts | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published October 21, 2025 at 11:43 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Men in camouflage push pallets loaded with suitcases and other bags inside the bay of a large military transport plane.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Alaska National Guard personnel offload pallets carrying the suitcases and other possessions of western Alaska evacuees the night of Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Typhoon Halong devastated Kipnuk, wiping out the majority of the community. Kwigillingok was hit very hard and numerous other communities in the Kuskokwim Delta region also suffered damage. Hundreds of people were evacuated from the hardest-hit areas, and many are now in temporary shelters in Anchorage. As repair and recovery work ramp up, how much can be restored before winter and what is needed right now to help get the work done? Helping our neighbors after a huge disaster is our on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

Typhoon Halong recovery efforts | Talk of Alaska
As repair and recovery work ramp up, how much can be restored before winter and what is needed right now to help get the work done?
Talk of Alaska by Alaska Public Media

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Bryan Fisher - Director, Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management
  • Dr. Ellen Hodges - Chief of Staff, Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation
  • Rick Thoman - Climate Specialist, University of Alaska Fairbanks

RELATED:

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend
Latest Episodes