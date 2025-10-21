Typhoon Halong recovery efforts | Talk of Alaska

Typhoon Halong devastated Kipnuk, wiping out the majority of the community. Kwigillingok was hit very hard and numerous other communities in the Kuskokwim Delta region also suffered damage. Hundreds of people were evacuated from the hardest-hit areas, and many are now in temporary shelters in Anchorage. As repair and recovery work ramp up, how much can be restored before winter and what is needed right now to help get the work done? Helping our neighbors after a huge disaster is our on this Talk of Alaska.

Listen • 54:40

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Bryan Fisher - Director, Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

- Director, Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Dr. Ellen Hodges - Chief of Staff, Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation

- Chief of Staff, Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation Rick Thoman - Climate Specialist, University of Alaska Fairbanks

