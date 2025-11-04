Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Talk of Alaska

The changing landscape of public health | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:27 AM AKST
A box of vaccines for whooping cough.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
A box of whooping cough vaccines at Providence Alaska Medical Center on Sept. 20, 2024.

For decades, most Americans have relied on the American Medical Association, the Centers for Disease Control and their own local physician to get advice and guidance on everything from a healthy diet and exercise to air quality, disease prevention and which annual vaccines they should get. But the Trump administration’s pick of RFK Jr. as Health and Human Services secretary has cast confusion and doubt on long standing medical norms. What do two of Alaska’s top doctors think of his ideas and how might it affect public health in the future? They join us for this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Jay Butler - Incoming Dean at the UAA College of Health, former Deputy Director of Infectious Diseases at the CDC, former Chief Medical Officer for Alaska
  • Dr. Anne Zink - Practicing emergency physician, former Chief Medical Officer for Alaska, former president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officers.

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

