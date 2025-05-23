Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
What did state lawmakers pass this year? | Alaska Insight

Alaska Public Media | By Madilyn Rose
Published May 23, 2025 at 3:01 PM AKDT
What did legislators accomplish this year and what was left for the second session?

State lawmakers wrapped up their legislative session a day early this year, passing a balanced budget, a $1000 PFD, and overriding the Governor's veto of an education funding boost. What else did legislators accomplish this year, and what is on the table for the second session of the 34th legislature? We talk with lawmakers on this Alaska Insight.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Sen. Cathy Giessel - Senate Majority Leader, R-Anchorage
  • Rep. Bryce Edgmon - Speaker of the House, I-Dillingham

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
