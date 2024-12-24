Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Talk of Alaska

Talk of Alaska: Holiday Greetings from Across the State 2024

By Wesley Early,
Madilyn Rose
Published December 24, 2024 at 12:22 PM AKST
Talk of Alaska Holiday Greetings from Across the State hosts Steve Heimel and Wesley Early

Stay warm this holiday season with Alaska Public Media’s warmest holiday tradition, Talk of Alaska: Holiday Greetings from Across The State, co-hosted this year by Steve Heimel and Wesley Early.

Connecting Alaskans, from Utqiagvik to Juneau, hear festive greetings, well wishes, and sentiments from those who call Alaska home. With listeners all over the state, and even in the lower 48 and Hawaii, this show is the perfect opportunity to send love to friends and family, no matter where they may be.

Talk of Alaska
Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
