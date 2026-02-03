What is the best path forward for Alaska’s economy, public health and safety and future energy development? School districts need funds for crumbling infrastructure and state facilities are also backlogged for maintenance. But where will funds come from to meet these expensive obligations? And is there a path to a sustainable permanent fund dividend that won’t run the state’s main spending account out of money? The legislature is back in Juneau and House and Senate leaders are with us to describe the work before them, on this episode of Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

The 34th Legislature’s 2nd session | Talk of Alaska New taxes, changes to the Permanent Fund Dividend formula, energy development and public safety were all part of Governor Dunleavy’s final address to the legislature. What do lawmakers think of these proposals and what else do they hope to accomplish? Listen • 58:58

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Gary Steven , Senate President, Kodiak Republican

, Senate President, Kodiak Republican Bryce Edgmon , House Speaker, Dillingham Independent

, House Speaker, Dillingham Independent Delena Johnson , House minority leader, Palmer Republican

, House minority leader, Palmer Republican Mike Cronk, Senate Minority leader, Tok Republican

LINKS:

Alaska State Legislature website

ISER Analysis of State Fiscal Options Webinar (Wednesday, Feb 4th at 4 p.m.)