Improving health outcomes for Alaskans is at the heart of a multi-billion dollar federal plan aimed at improving rural healthcare systems. Alaska is in line to receive as much as 1.3 billion dollars over 5 years. What will the funding support-- and what do state health officials think Alaska’s healthcare system needs to help all Alaskans have healthier lives? We’ll learn about the Rural Health Transformation program on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

Rural health funds | Talk of Alaska Improving health outcomes for Alaskans is at the heart of a multi-billion dollar federal plan aimed at funding rural healthcare systems. Listen • 58:58

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Heidi Hedberg , Commissioner of the state department of Health

, Commissioner of the state department of Health Dr. Anne Zink , emergency room physician and a senior clinical fellow at Yale, former chief medical officer for Alaska

, emergency room physician and a senior clinical fellow at Yale, former chief medical officer for Alaska Phillip Hofstetter, CEO of the Petersburg Medical Center

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).