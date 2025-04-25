How tariff policies are affecting Alaskan business | Alaska Insight
We hear about how Alaska businesses are coping with broad and uncertain tariffs.
U.S. Tariffs are taxes that are paid by companies importing products. They are not paid by foreign countries. The Trump administration wants tariffs to bring revenue and manufacturing jobs. Alaskan businesses are heavily dependent on outside supplies that now cost more, squeezing already tight profit margins. We hear about how businesses are coping with the added expense on this Alaska Insight.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Greg Wolf - President & CEO, Alaska International Business Center
- Jon Bittner - State Director, Alaska Small Business Development Center
