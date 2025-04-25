How tariff policies are affecting Alaskan business | Alaska Insight

U.S. Tariffs are taxes that are paid by companies importing products. They are not paid by foreign countries. The Trump administration wants tariffs to bring revenue and manufacturing jobs. Alaskan businesses are heavily dependent on outside supplies that now cost more, squeezing already tight profit margins. We hear about how businesses are coping with the added expense on this Alaska Insight.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Greg Wolf - President & CEO, Alaska International Business Center

President & CEO, Alaska International Business Center Jon Bittner - State Director, Alaska Small Business Development Center

RELATED:



THIS WEEK'S HEADLINES:

