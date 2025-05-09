Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Will Alaska get an LNG pipeline? | Alaska Insight

Alaska Public Media | By Madilyn Rose
Published May 9, 2025 at 4:47 PM AKDT
How close is an Alaska LNG pipeline to becoming a reality? What challenges does it face?

A liquid natural gas pipeline has been the dream of every Alaska governor for 50 years. For decades, the idea has been plagued by a high price tag, incomplete permitting, and unclear funding sources. But advocates for the gasline say a project is now closer than ever to becoming a reality. On this Alaska Insight, we discuss the potential, as well as the cautions, of this massive project.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Sen. Mark Begich - Former U.S. Senator, D-Alaska
  • Roger Marks - Oil and Gas Economist

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
