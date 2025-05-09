Will Alaska get an LNG pipeline? | Alaska Insight
How close is an Alaska LNG pipeline to becoming a reality? What challenges does it face?
A liquid natural gas pipeline has been the dream of every Alaska governor for 50 years. For decades, the idea has been plagued by a high price tag, incomplete permitting, and unclear funding sources. But advocates for the gasline say a project is now closer than ever to becoming a reality. On this Alaska Insight, we discuss the potential, as well as the cautions, of this massive project.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Sen. Mark Begich - Former U.S. Senator, D-Alaska
- Roger Marks - Oil and Gas Economist
