Rights and resources for immigrants | Alaska Insight

We discuss the uncertain future of programs that bring refugees and immigrants to Alaska.
Alaska is home to immigrants and refugees from across the world. Our state benefits from a wide range of different skills to meet Alaska’s labor needs and communities are enriched by a mix of cultures. But programs that bring refugees and immigrants to our state are under threat. On this Alaska Insight, we learn about who is at risk and what they can do to protect themselves.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Issa Spatrisano - Alaska State Refugee Coordinator, Catholic Social Services
- Cindy Woods - Senior Immigration Law and Policy Fellow, ACLU of Alaska
