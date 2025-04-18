Alaska's crumbling rural school buildings| Alaska Insight

Rural School districts are trying to keep school buildings maintained so kids have a healthy atmosphere for learning, but years of requests that exceed available funding has left many districts in need of hundreds of millions of dollars in repair costs for school buildings. As the state grapples with a financial crisis, what can be done about the health and safety risks these buildings pose?

HOST: Lori Townsend

Sen. Löki Gale Tobin - Senate Education Committee Chair, D-Anchorage

Rep. Rebecca Himschoot - House Education Committee Co-chair, I-Sitka

