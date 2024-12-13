As the temperatures outside drop, the temptation to curl up next to the fireplace with a good book only grows. A memorable novel can take us out of the dark and cold and transport us somewhere entirely new. So what do bookstore owners and librarians say are the best new reads? What role do these gathering places play in the larger community? We revisit our September 2024 show on reading recommendations for Alaska’s colder seasons on this Talk of Alaska Rewind.

Cozy reading recommendations for the fall and winter | Talk of Alaska Rewind Listen • 54:05

Host: Madilyn Rose

Guests:



Taylor Jordan - Owner, Black Birch Books

- Owner, Black Birch Books Andi Haley - Adult services supervisor, Anchorage Public Library

- Adult services supervisor, Anchorage Public Library Mary Ann Cockle - Owner, Fireside Books

Related:



Books discussed during the program (plus some extras):



The Centre: A Novel by Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi

Dracula by Bram Stoker

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

Altered Carbon by Richard K. Morgan

The Spirit Bears its Teeth by Andrew Joseph White

The Murderbot Diaries series by Martha Wells

Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier

Black Woods Blue Sky by Eowyn Ivey (Releasing in February 2025)

Rivers and Ice: A Woman’s Journey Toward Family and Forgiveness by Susan Pope

The Martian and Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

Dersu Uzala originally by Vladimir Arsenyev. Translated into Dersu the Hunter or Dersu the Trapper depending on translation

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Mass

Trapline Twins, Riding the Wild Side of Denali, and Dog Driver by Miki and Julie Collins

Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy: by David Zucchino

Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention and How to Think Deeply Again: By Johann Hari

Lula Dean’s Little Library of Banned Books by Kirsten Miller

The Widow Clicquot: The Story of a Champagne Empire and the Woman Who Ruled It by Tilar J. Mazzeo

The Professor and the Madman by Simon Winchester

A Wolf Called Romeo by Nick Jans

A Trip to the Stars by Nicholas Christopher

Sacred Instructions by Sherri Mitchell

Shadows on the Koyukuk by Sidney Huntington and Jim Rearden

Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy

The Dream that is Childhood by Sandra Wassilie

84, Charing Cross Road by Helene Hanff

The Shadow Speaker by Nnedi Okorafor

A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik

The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lunch

Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution by Cat Bohannon

The House in the Cerulean Sea and Somewhere beyond the Sea by TJ Klune

The Midnight Library and The Life Impossible by Matt Haig

Spawn Till You Die: The Fin Art of Ray Troll by Ray Troll

Uncommon Weather: Alaska Stories by Rich Chiappone

Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow

The Widows by Jess Montgomery

Sivulliq: Ancestor by Lily Tuzroyluke

Caught in the Rush by W. Mace Brady

Last Letters from Attu by Mary Breu

Answering Alaska’s Call by Linda Fritz

Two Old Women by Thelma Wallis

Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer

The Queen of Fairbanks by Tricia Brown

Out of the Dark A Memoir by Marian Elliott

Other authors mentioned during the show:



Mary Roach

Erik Larson

David Gann

Timothy Egan

David McCullough

Colum McCann

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Broadcast: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.