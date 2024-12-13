Cozy reading recommendations for the fall and winter | Talk of Alaska Rewind
As the temperatures outside drop, the temptation to curl up next to the fireplace with a good book only grows. A memorable novel can take us out of the dark and cold and transport us somewhere entirely new. So what do bookstore owners and librarians say are the best new reads? What role do these gathering places play in the larger community? We revisit our September 2024 show on reading recommendations for Alaska’s colder seasons on this Talk of Alaska Rewind.
Host: Madilyn Rose
Guests:
- Taylor Jordan - Owner, Black Birch Books
- Andi Haley - Adult services supervisor, Anchorage Public Library
- Mary Ann Cockle - Owner, Fireside Books
Books discussed during the program (plus some extras):
- The Centre: A Novel by Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi
- Dracula by Bram Stoker
- Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
- Altered Carbon by Richard K. Morgan
- The Spirit Bears its Teeth by Andrew Joseph White
- The Murderbot Diaries series by Martha Wells
- Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier
- Black Woods Blue Sky by Eowyn Ivey (Releasing in February 2025)
- Rivers and Ice: A Woman’s Journey Toward Family and Forgiveness by Susan Pope
- The Martian and Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
- Dersu Uzala originally by Vladimir Arsenyev. Translated into Dersu the Hunter or Dersu the Trapper depending on translation
- Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
- A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Mass
- Trapline Twins, Riding the Wild Side of Denali, and Dog Driver by Miki and Julie Collins
- Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy: by David Zucchino
- Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention and How to Think Deeply Again: By Johann Hari
- Lula Dean’s Little Library of Banned Books by Kirsten Miller
- The Widow Clicquot: The Story of a Champagne Empire and the Woman Who Ruled It by Tilar J. Mazzeo
- The Professor and the Madman by Simon Winchester
- A Wolf Called Romeo by Nick Jans
- A Trip to the Stars by Nicholas Christopher
- Sacred Instructions by Sherri Mitchell
- Shadows on the Koyukuk by Sidney Huntington and Jim Rearden
- Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy
- The Dream that is Childhood by Sandra Wassilie
- 84, Charing Cross Road by Helene Hanff
- The Shadow Speaker by Nnedi Okorafor
- A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik
- The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lunch
- Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution by Cat Bohannon
- The House in the Cerulean Sea and Somewhere beyond the Sea by TJ Klune
- The Midnight Library and The Life Impossible by Matt Haig
- Spawn Till You Die: The Fin Art of Ray Troll by Ray Troll
- Uncommon Weather: Alaska Stories by Rich Chiappone
- Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow
- The Widows by Jess Montgomery
- Sivulliq: Ancestor by Lily Tuzroyluke
- Caught in the Rush by W. Mace Brady
- Last Letters from Attu by Mary Breu
- Answering Alaska’s Call by Linda Fritz
- Two Old Women by Thelma Wallis
- Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer
- The Queen of Fairbanks by Tricia Brown
- Out of the Dark A Memoir by Marian Elliott
Other authors mentioned during the show:
- Mary Roach
- Erik Larson
- David Gann
- Timothy Egan
- David McCullough
- Colum McCann
Broadcast: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.