Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What to expect from the 2024 legislature | Alaska Insight

Alaska Public Media | By Valerie Lake,
Madilyn Rose
Published January 19, 2024 at 7:48 PM AKST
Two reporters sit at a desk with a third reporter on a zoom monitor.
Lori Townsend talks with Iris Samuels and Eric Stone about the 2024 legislative session on the set of Alaska Insight. (Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media)

Lawmakers are gathered in Juneau for the second session of the 33rd legislature. Education funding, energy costs, the size of the PFD, and a long-term fiscal plan for the state are among the issues lawmakers are seeking to address, but how will those debates play out?

On this episode of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Alaska Public Media's Legislative Reporter Eric Stone, and Anchorage Daily News Politics Reporter Iris Samuels to discuss what to expect from this year's session.

This week's headlines stories:
State expects oil production increases by 2032
3 Inmate deaths in 2024 so far
Syphilis outbreak in Alaska

Alaska Insight
Valerie Lake
Originally from the Central Coast of California, Valerie joined Alaska Public Media in July 2017. She creates original video content for the station's TV and digital platforms while also overseeing the Production Department. Before moving to Alaska, Valerie worked as an ENG Editor at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina. She also served in the U.S. Air Force as a TV and Radio Broadcast Journalist where she traveled around Europe, Africa, The Baltics, Australia, and the Southern United States reporting on military events, exercises, and missions. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking, backcountry skiing, backpacking, yoga, and traveling.
See stories by Valerie Lake
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose