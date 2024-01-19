What to expect from the 2024 legislature | Alaska Insight

Lawmakers are gathered in Juneau for the second session of the 33rd legislature. Education funding, energy costs, the size of the PFD, and a long-term fiscal plan for the state are among the issues lawmakers are seeking to address, but how will those debates play out?

On this episode of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Alaska Public Media's Legislative Reporter Eric Stone, and Anchorage Daily News Politics Reporter Iris Samuels to discuss what to expect from this year's session.

This week's headlines stories:

State expects oil production increases by 2032

3 Inmate deaths in 2024 so far

Syphilis outbreak in Alaska