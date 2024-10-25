Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Should Alaska keep ranked choice voting? | Alaska Insight

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend,
Valerie Lake
Published October 25, 2024 at 4:48 PM AKDT
Former Lt. Gov. and State Sen. Loren Leman and No on 2 Campaign Manager Juli Lucky joined Lori Townsend on Alaska Insight to discuss the arguments for and against Alaska's ranked choice voting and open primary system. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)
The ranked choice voting and open primary system that Alaskans approved in 2020 was first used in the 2022 special election to fill the remainder of the late Don Young’s U.S. House seat. In the upcoming November election, Alaskans will vote to either reject or retain the system.

On this edition of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by former Lt. Gov. and State Sen. Loren Leman, who is a spokesperson for the Yes on 2 Campaign seeking to repeal the new system, and Juli Lucky, campaign manager for the No on 2 campaign seeking to keep it.

Alaska Insight
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
Valerie Lake
Originally from the Central Coast of California, Valerie joined Alaska Public Media in July 2017. She creates original video content for the station's TV and digital platforms while also overseeing the Production Department. Before moving to Alaska, Valerie worked as an ENG Editor at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina. She also served in the U.S. Air Force as a TV and Radio Broadcast Journalist where she traveled around Europe, Africa, The Baltics, Australia, and the Southern United States reporting on military events, exercises, and missions. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking, backcountry skiing, backpacking, yoga, and traveling.
