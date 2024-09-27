Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How to age gracefully? Try island homesteading in Alaska | INDIE ALASKA

Alaska Public Media | By Valerie Lake
Published September 27, 2024 at 3:29 PM AKDT
An elder with glasses, long white hair and a green hat.
Gretchen Bersch watches the setting sun as she cuts salmon on the beach of Yukon Island on July 31, 2023. (Valerie Lake/Alaska Public Media)
Indie Alaska
Valerie Lake
Originally from the Central Coast of California, Valerie joined Alaska Public Media in July 2017. She creates original video content for the station's TV and digital platforms while also overseeing the Production Department. Before moving to Alaska, Valerie worked as an ENG Editor at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina. She also served in the U.S. Air Force as a TV and Radio Broadcast Journalist where she traveled around Europe, Africa, The Baltics, Australia, and the Southern United States reporting on military events, exercises, and missions. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking, backcountry skiing, backpacking, yoga, and traveling.
See stories by Valerie Lake