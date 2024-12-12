Rising star wrestler overcomes tragedy in Wrangell | INDIE ALASKA

Wrestling is more than just a sport for young people living in many parts of rural Alaska. In Wrangell, the high school wrestling team is dominating the competition. Della Churchill leads the coed wrestling team as the team captain despite surviving tragedy in her family and in her small Southeast Alaskan community. Della's resilience, gratitude, and compassion for others have shaped this athlete into a powerful force in her community.

INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios. The videos capture the diverse and colorful lifestyles of everyday Alaskans at work and at play. Together, these stories present a fresh and authentic look at living in Alaska.