Tsunami advisory in effect after M7.3 earthquake near Sand Point

The National Weather Service has issued a tsunami advisory for communities on the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak Island after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck about 55 miles south of Sand Point.

The Weather Service at first issued a tsunami warning, which has since been downgraded to an advisory. The original warning includes the southern end of the Alaska Peninsula, along the coast, and up to both sides of Cook Inlet.

The earthquake struck at about 12:37 p.m. local time Wednesday at a depth of about 12 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey .

It is not known yet if the earthquake generated significant tsunami waves, but anyone in a tsunami inundation zone should start looking for higher ground, according to the National Weather Service.

This is a developing story.

