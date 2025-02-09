Here’s what we know about the victims of the Bering Air plane crash

The 10 Alaskans killed in the plane crash near Nome Thursday include a mentor to new teachers, a school counselor and two employees with the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium who were traveling to service a local water plant.

The plane was on its way from Unalakleet when it quickly lost elevation over the sea ice. As the investigation into the cause of the crash continues, family, friends and colleagues of the victims are sharing stories of the lives lost.

Here's what we know so far about the Alaskans on board Bering Air flight 445.

If you would like to share memories of any of those on board the flight for this story, please reach reporter Alena Naiden at anaiden@alaskapublic.org.



Rhone Baumgartner, 46, Anchorage

Rhone Baumgartner was one of two Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium employees on the flight who had traveled to Unalakleet to service the water plant.

David Beveridge, a vice president of ANTHC's Division of Environmental Health and Engineering, said that both Baumgartner and Kameron Hartvigson, the other ANTHC employee, were motivated by a commitment to the health organization’s mission.

“They had the skills to help people across Alaska and the devotion to do so under any conditions. These two members of our team lost their lives serving others,” Beveridge said. “The loss of these two incredible individuals and everyone else on board the plane will be felt all over Alaska.”

Natasha Singh, ANTHC interim president and CEO, also said that Baumgartner and Hartvigson were passionate about the work they did and the communities they served.

“They were the best at what they did and had just flown into Unalakleet to help address heating and mechanical issues in the depths of winter,” Singh said. “They gave the ultimate sacrifice for the people we serve in the work we do. Everyone at ANTHC feels a sense of shock and loss because they were so crucial to our Rural Energy and Tribal Support teams.”

Baumgartner’s family asked for privacy during their grieving time.

Donnell Erickson, 58, Nome

Donnell Erickson was a Bering Strait School District mechanic who serviced school and city vehicles in Unalakleet, said Warren Katchatag, a Unalakleet resident and janitor at the local school who used to work with him.

Nome resident Michael Nichols also worked with Erickson.

“I was a fuel truck driver, and he was a mechanic,” Nichols said during a vigil in Nome on Friday. “He took care of the whole fleet and, not just here in Nome, but he actually traveled around the village taking care of a lot of stuff. Really good guy.”

Kameron Hartvigson, 41, Anchorage

Kameron Hartvigson, the ANTHC employee, was also a father of two boys, said his friend Michelle Russo.

“His boys were his entire world, and every decision he made was rooted in his love for them,” she said.

Russo said Hartvigson was known for being kind, generous and open.

“Kameron lived with an openness and sincerity that made everyone around him feel valued and loved,” she said. “Those who knew him will forever remember his ability to make people feel seen, his unwavering support for those he cared about, and the warmth he brought into every space he entered.”

Talaluk Driscoll LaRoi Katchatag, 34, Unalakleet

Courtesy of Rachel Frankson

Talaluk Driscoll LaRoi Katchatag, known as TK by many, was a soft-spoken, wise and strong man who loved his family, his sister AyyuSue Katchatag said.

“Not only strong in stature, but in mind, and spirit. His soul was genuine, and he lived life so matter of factly,”AyyuSue Katchatag said.

His ex-wife Rachel Frankson described him as a strong-willed, hardworking and loving person, dedicated to his children.

“He worked hard. He loved hard,” she said . “My kids loved him with their whole heart and the news of this has been devastating for them.”

Carol Mooers, 48, Unalakleet

Carol Mooers was a counselor at the Unalakleet School.

“Carol contributed so much to our school and community,” said Kelsi Ivanoff, Unalakleet’s city administrator. “She was a pillar in our school, advocating for healthy minds and bodies for our youth. If there was a school event, you can guarantee she was there.”

Mooers supported students in all the ways she could — creating activities for them, fundraising and making sure every child had food to eat, Teri Paniptchuk said.

“She always made sure that our kids here were taken care of,” Paniptchuk said. “If needed she would be there right away to comfort our kids if they were having a hard day. Carol is one that we will never be able to forget.”

Liane Ryan, 52, Wasilla

Courtesy Nome Public Schools

Liane Ryan was a retired teacher with the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District who visited rural Alaska schools to support new educators in the first years of their careers. Warren Katchatag, the school janitor, said Ryan was mentoring the school’s fifth-grade teacher.

“She was always so friendly and always smiling and down-to-earth,” he said. “She will be greatly missed at the school.”

Ryan was also a board member, volunteer and participant of the Why Not Tri, a triathlon in the Mat-Su Borough.

“As a former board member, her dedication and impact will always be remembered,” the organization said on Facebook.

…

The other Alaskans who died in the plane crash are 34-year-old Bering Air pilot Chad Antill of Nome, 30-year-old Andrew Gonzalez of Wasilla, 45-year-old Ian Hofmann of Anchorage and 52-year-old Jadee Moncur of Eagle River. Attempts to reach their relatives and friends were unsuccessful as of Saturday.