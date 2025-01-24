Delta Junction’s emergency medical services fold as COVID relief money dries up

Delta Junction’s ambulance service, Delta Medical Transport, announced it would dissolve last week. That means that in just under a month, residents may have to provide their own emergency transportation to the nearest hospital, which is over 100 miles away in Fairbanks.

Delta Medical Transport has contracted with the City of Delta Junction for at least a decade. But for the last two years, the city has paid the company almost exclusively with funding from the American Rescue Act Plan, or ARPA — one of the packages of federal relief money that went out during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fiscal year 2024, the city’s budget for emergency medical services was $552,000.

The ambulance company’s owner is walking away

When Delta Medical transports someone, the company usually bills the patient’s insurance. The company receives about 40 calls for help per month from in and outside the Delta Junction city limits. Now that the city’s ARPA funds have dried up and it says it can’t extend Delta Medical’s contract, the company’s owner says they’ll have to fold.

“You, as a community, have refused to take initiatives and responsibility for paying for this vital service,” owner Amber White said at a city council meeting on Tuesday. “Any time taxes or fees are mentioned as a possible solution toward a sustainable funding stream, you scream ‘freedom.’ You scream, ‘no borough.’ What a slap in the face to every first responder that has served this community and to the ones who have been trying so hard to find solutions for our community.”

White formally resigned at the meeting. She said harassment from community members also factored into her decision to close up shop.

Meanwhile, some in Delta Junction have taken to social media to speculate that city officials are using the situation to grab power — by raising taxes, or by turning the city into a borough. At Tuesday’s council meeting, Delta Junction Mayor Igor Zaremba dismissed accusations that he’s ever tried to make those changes.

“I came here to this seat specifically because I am against all taxes and against any borough formation,” he said. “In fact, if I see that any of my own actions will be causing a borough, I will resign myself.”

One month left to find a solution

Delta Junction resident Sherman Stebbins said he wants the city to consider less expensive options, like working with a nonprofit ambulance service or forming an all-volunteer EMS department.

“There's one group that are all beating their head against the wall trying to find this enormous sum of money,” Stebbins said. “And there's another group that would like to be a part of putting together a fiscally responsible plan. It can be done differently.”

But other community members at the meeting praised Delta Medical Transport and asked city officials to find a way to restore local EMS. They said they were worried about safety, about how the loss of service might impact the city’s ability to host high school basketball games, and about how long it might take to replace or restore the service.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Delta Junction resident John Lyons asked the council to do everything they can to preserve local emergency medical services.

“Delta EMS has saved my life,” Lyons said. “I wouldn't be here this year if it wasn't for them. If you guys take that away from this community, you're doing it a disservice.”

As it stands, the company will officially dissolve on Feb. 21 — they’ll be available for their final calls for aid until just before midnight. After that, Delta residents will have to drive to Fairbanks for emergency care.

The Delta Junction Community Action Committee will meet on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. to discuss the future of ambulance services in the community. The meeting is open to the public.

