Anchorage School District bans cellphone use in class for all students

Anchorage School District students can no longer use cellphones during class, under a new district policy.

The new policy requires that students’ cellphones be put away, and either turned off or set to airplane mode.

In a video the district posted on social media Tuesday, South Anchorage High School principal Luke Almon said that cellphones were a great learning tool in the past, but students now have school-issued laptops. He said cellphones can be a distraction for students.

“Putting phones away helps our students focus, collaborate and succeed, both academically and emotionally,” Almon said.

Before the change, phone policies were enacted on a school-by-school basis. District officials say students who have specific medical or educational needs involving cellphones should contact their schools directly.

Under the new policy, high school students can only use cellphones during passing periods and lunch. Elementary and middle school students are not allowed to use their phones all day, including during recess and lunch.