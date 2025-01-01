Emily Schwing
On Sunday, local tribal leadership decided to shut down the power and water plants in the tiny Bering Sea coastal community.
The Newtok Village Council has decommissioned the village, deeming it too unsafe to live in.
The last residents are moving to Mertarvik, as the local tribal government has deemed the village too unsafe to remain there this winter.
All six members of the caucus took to the stage during this year’s Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage.
Last week’s fierce storms aren’t unprecedented, but longtime residents say they aren't all that normal either.
Matthew Nicolai uses a simple loop of string to create connections and tell traditional stories.
“I consider this already as my family, the community here, the kids here," said Filpino special education teacher Dale Ebcas in Upper Kalskag.
Excrement has been backing up into the building for months, but the tribal council that owns it had no idea how bad things were until recently.
The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. and Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium are seeking about $34 million in contract support costs.
"I feel like us upriver people are just being neglected," said Agnes Sanford, vice president of the Sleetmute Tribal Council.